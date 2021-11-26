Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

TBBK stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Bancorp news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,078 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after acquiring an additional 771,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,188,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after acquiring an additional 741,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

