Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €7.20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.20 ($8.18) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.30) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.27) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.60 ($6.36) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.60 ($7.50) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €6.40 ($7.27) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €6.51 ($7.40) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($9.01).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

