Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

