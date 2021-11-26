Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAB. Barclays lowered Babcock International Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 424 ($5.54) to GBX 352 ($4.60) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 373 ($4.87).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 326.50 ($4.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 339.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 320.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a one year high of GBX 388.47 ($5.08). The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -0.97.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.