Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.01

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 64924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 211.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 39,262 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 8.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 845.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 85.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,734,000 after buying an additional 1,968,910 shares in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

