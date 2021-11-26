Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axcella Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Axcella Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $115.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.48. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 22,695 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

