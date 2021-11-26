Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,719 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.30% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $21,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA opened at $32.56 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $34.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.