AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CS. Barclays set a €26.50 ($30.11) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.52) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €22.27 ($25.31) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €26.95 ($30.63).

Shares of AXA stock opened at €25.47 ($28.94) on Monday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($31.47). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.32.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

