Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.08.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $218.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.29. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $147.40 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.46%.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,131. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

