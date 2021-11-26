Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $223.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.08.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th.
In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,195 shares of company stock worth $1,837,131 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of AVY opened at $218.85 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $147.40 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.29.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.
