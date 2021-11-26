Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $223.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,195 shares of company stock worth $1,837,131 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $218.85 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $147.40 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.29.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

