Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt Sells 8,117,655 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $241,419,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Certara alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 13,394,635 shares of Certara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $399,160,123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Certara by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,732,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,763,000 after acquiring an additional 904,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,998,000 after acquiring an additional 218,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Certara by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,006,000 after acquiring an additional 259,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Certara by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,379,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,751,000 after acquiring an additional 60,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CERT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.