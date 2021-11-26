Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avalo Therapeutics.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

AVTX opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Avalo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTX. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

