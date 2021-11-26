Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) vs. Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Head-To-Head Analysis

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Avalara shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Avalara shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Mobivity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avalara and Mobivity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara 0 1 10 0 2.91 Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avalara presently has a consensus price target of $201.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.40%. Given Avalara’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avalara is more favorable than Mobivity.

Profitability

This table compares Avalara and Mobivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara -15.60% -7.30% -4.18% Mobivity -51.62% N/A -65.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avalara and Mobivity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara $500.57 million 24.86 -$49.18 million ($1.17) -122.36 Mobivity $13.26 million 6.23 -$2.92 million ($0.10) -14.90

Mobivity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avalara. Avalara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mobivity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Avalara has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avalara beats Mobivity on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing. The company was founded by Rory Rawlings, Scott McFarlane, and Jared R. Vogt in August 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

