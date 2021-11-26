Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total transaction of $300,042.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,601,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total value of $740,494.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,557 shares of company stock valued at $13,733,038 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $143.16 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.33 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -122.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.58.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

