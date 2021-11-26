Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Down to $102.47

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.47, but opened at $99.28. Autoliv shares last traded at $99.31, with a volume of 12,250 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Barclays raised Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.07.

The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

