Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $365.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.71.

ADSK stock opened at $256.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $245.05 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.65.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,406 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

