Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 93,416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 79,342 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

RPM opened at $93.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

