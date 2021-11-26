Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.49

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and traded as low as $9.38. Atlantia shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 2,684 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Atlantia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantia presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

