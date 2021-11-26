Athena Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATHN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.01. Athena Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 79,534 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Athena Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,963,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Athena Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in Athena Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,375,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Athena Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Athena Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

