ATB Capital Boosts Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$9.25

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$9.75 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.06.

CPG opened at C$6.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$848.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.3211273 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.19%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

