Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires 587 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

KHC stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

