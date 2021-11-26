Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $61.67 on Monday. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.03 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $1,922,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,859,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,940 shares of company stock worth $4,625,692 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at $1,791,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 14.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 280,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 11.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.