Ashish Sharma Buys 5,000 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) President Ashish Sharma acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $716.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. Inseego Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inseego presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Inseego by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Inseego by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Inseego by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Inseego during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

