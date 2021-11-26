Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading 4.5% Higher

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $27.99. 3,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 698,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

