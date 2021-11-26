Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Sets New 12-Month High at $114.73

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.73 and last traded at $114.58, with a volume of 640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.231 dividend. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.