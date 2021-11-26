Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $13,013,000.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $13,013,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $12,951,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $13,025,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $10,500,000.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.00, for a total value of $12,456,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.88, for a total value of $12,573,120.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.50, for a total value of $12,732,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $11,983,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.03, for a total value of $11,293,690.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total value of $8,784,470.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.49, for a total value of $8,069,800.00.

Arista Networks stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $134.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.54.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,179.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $106.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Arista Networks from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $81.25 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

