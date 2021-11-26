Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.60 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.51.

AMBP stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $39,840,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $39,840,000. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $31,436,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $28,008,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $23,961,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

