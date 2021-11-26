Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 2,205 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $928,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $84.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.75. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

