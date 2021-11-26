Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at $14,394,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 11.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.49.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $215.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.75 and a 200 day moving average of $242.87. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.36 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,166 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,558. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.