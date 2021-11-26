Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 6,117 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 232.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth $39,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $124.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.45. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Truist cut their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 32,766 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $4,346,737.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 903,326 shares of company stock valued at $82,493,427.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

