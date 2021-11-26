Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 412 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 92.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 64.3% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period.

ARKG opened at $65.16 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $115.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.86.

