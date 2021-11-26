Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 441.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $5.87.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Arbutus Biopharma Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

