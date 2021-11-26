Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.1% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $161.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.17 and a 12-month high of $165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.39 and its 200-day moving average is $142.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

