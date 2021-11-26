Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.17 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

AAOI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. 4,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,249. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.75. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.19. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.