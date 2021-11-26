Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 39.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,835 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $256.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.42 and its 200-day moving average is $298.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,406 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

