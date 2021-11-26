Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 3,287 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 734,834 shares of company stock worth $135,862,457. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABNB stock opened at $179.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.89. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.05.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen raised Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.19.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

