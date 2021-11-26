Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 40.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $5,316,000. Ratan Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 91.6% in the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 15,711 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,580.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,411.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,405.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,144.44.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

