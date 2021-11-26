Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up to $17.97

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.97, but opened at $19.33. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 5,125 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,433,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,575,000 after buying an additional 120,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,085,000 after buying an additional 1,324,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after buying an additional 254,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after buying an additional 40,537 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after buying an additional 36,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.