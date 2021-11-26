Analysts Set Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) PT at $40.00

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLGHY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HSBC lowered Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. New Street Research raised Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Shares of Telenet Group stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.