Analysts Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Target Price at $49.71

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.71.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

ITCI traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $42.43. 15,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,712. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $47.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

