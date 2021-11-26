Analysts Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Target Price at $85.91

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

