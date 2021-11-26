Analysts Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Target Price at £164.85

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £164.85 ($215.38).

Several equities analysts have commented on FLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($228.64) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £179.87 ($235.00) to £171.35 ($223.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($252.16) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($223.28) to £171.90 ($224.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($235.17) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £105.25 ($137.51) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of £136.87 and a 200 day moving average price of £135.04. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of £104.40 ($136.40) and a twelve month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a market cap of £18.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

