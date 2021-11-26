Analysts Set FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Target Price at $200.25

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSV. TD Securities boosted their target price on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get FirstService alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,304,000 after buying an additional 421,424 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,276,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in FirstService by 486.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,227,000 after purchasing an additional 258,049 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FirstService by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,475,000 after purchasing an additional 181,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in FirstService by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 412,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,627,000 after purchasing an additional 177,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $200.50 on Tuesday. FirstService has a 12-month low of $127.61 and a 12-month high of $202.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 0.89.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.