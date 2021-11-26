Analysts Set Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) PT at $9.35

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.35.

CWXZF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

