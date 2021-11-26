Analysts Set Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Price Target at $51.50

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DWHHF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating and set a $51.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWHHF opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.64. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $91.50.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

