Analysts Set CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) PT at $10.83

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $407.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.17.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

