Analysts Set ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) PT at $48.08

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACLLF shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of ACLLF opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. ATCO has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

