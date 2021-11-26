Analysts Expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to Post $0.30 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. Varex Imaging posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. 5,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,255. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.67, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 325,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $2,449,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 71,927 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

