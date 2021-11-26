Analysts Expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,712 shares of company stock valued at $9,542,419 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after buying an additional 822,844 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after acquiring an additional 651,281 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,079,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $5.19 on Tuesday, hitting $151.85. The stock had a trading volume of 26,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,622. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $134.28 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

