Analysts Expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

NYSE:HLF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 588,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,872. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.49. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth about $97,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

